Rio Ferdinand outlines where Man Utd should prioritise this summer

Rio Ferdinand has said that Manchester United’s first priority at the end of the season should be to tie goalkeeper David de Gea down to a new deal.

Having been given the permanent reins, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to refresh his squad with departures and new arrivals, and a number of defensive and midfield targets are reported to be on the Norweigan’s list.

However, speaking to BT Sport after United’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona on Wednesday evening, Ferdinand stressed that De Gea – who kept the Red Devils in contention with a number of saves – should be the club’s top priority.

“I wouldn’t say so,” the former United defender said when asked if the club can afford to lose the Spanish stopper. “I think they need to get that bit of business done as soon as possible.

“The last few years he has been the best goalkeeper on the planet. If you’re going to try and build a title-challenging team you have to get the foundations right and he is right in the mix of those foundations. So they need to sort [his contract] out.”

De Gea, whose current Old Trafford deal runs out this summer, was on the verge of joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2015 before paperwork delays caused the move to fall through.

Los Blancos are reportedly interested in signing the goalkeeper at the end of the season, despite having acquired Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea last summer.

