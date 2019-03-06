Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Manchester City must now be considered favourites to win the Champions League after European heavyweights Real Madrid saw their long run of dominance come to an end.

The Spanish giants – winners of the competition in 2016, 2017 and 2018 – saw their three-time defence of the trophy come to an unexpected end as Ajax recorded a 4-1 victory at the Bernabeu and secure a 5-3 aggregate success.

The Dutch outfit have been joined by Tottenham in the last eight, while the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all look good bets to join them in the quarter-finals.

However, BT Sport pundit Ferdinand reckons it is Pep Guardiola’s side who now look the team to beat and he has tipped the Cityzens to claim their first-ever European Cup this season when the competition reaches its climax in Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano later in the year.

Speaking after Real Madrid’s shock exit, Ferdinand said: “In years gone by there’s always been a team who has stood out, this year there isn’t one really.

“Some are saying PSG, some are saying Juventus, some are saying Barcelona.

“I don’t think many teams will want to face our English clubs. We play fast, dynamic football. I wouldn’t want to play against Man City or Liverpool and I think City are my favourites right now.

“This tournament has opened up. It doesn’t matter who you get, you’re going to be facing real quality.”

His fellow pundit, Jermaine Jenas, meanwhile, reckons Tottenham’s hopes will best best served by avoiding a Premier League rival.

After watching them cruise past Borussia Dortmund 4-0 on aggregate, Jenas told BT Sport: “‘I think they’re a little bit short [in terms of winning the competition] and I think they need to avoid another English team.”