Rio Ferdinand believes there was nothing malicious in Mohamed Salah’s reaction to Roberto Firmino’s winning goal for Liverpool against PSG on Tuesday night.

The Egyptian forward was brought off in the 85th minute after a largely ineffective display against the Ligue 1 side. Jurgen Klopp reserved praise for two Liverpool stars after the match, while Thomas Tuchel’s reaction told its own story after another highly-entertaining European night at Anfield.

A lot of the talk after the match surrounded Firmino’s winner with Salah’s reaction to the goal – in which he was seen throwing a water bottle down, seemingly in anger – causing quite a stir.

But Ferdinand has exonerated the Egyptian of any bad vibes, claiming he was merely celebrating in his own way.

“I hope so,” Ferdinand told BT Sport when asked if Salah was celebrating.

“I think you have to [look at] the way this team is, the bond they have out there on the pitch.

“I think Salah’s celebrating in his own way. His hands were up at the beginning of that. The first picture [shows] his hands were up [celebrating].”

Klopp also explained how he drilled his Liverpool side into keeping PSG’s dangermen – and in particular, Neymar – under wraps at Anfield.

Fancy news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.