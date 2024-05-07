Rio Ferdinand reveals the ONLY way Jadon Sancho will stay at Man Utd this summer

Rio Ferdinand has revealed what he thinks is the only way Manchester United can stop Jadon Sancho quitting the club for good this summer.

The England winger returned to his former club Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window after falling out with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag earlier in the season.

Sancho has largely underwhelmed during his time at Old Trafford, following his £73million switch in 2021, but has shown glimpses of his incredible ability during his return to Germany.

He helped Dortmund reach the semi-finals of the Champions League, starring in their first-leg victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Sancho was widely expected to complete a permanent move to Dortmund but his recent impressive form has sparked speculation that United will keep hold of the 24-year-old talent.

Ferdinand, though, cannot see the winger returning to the club if the under-pressure Ten Hag is still in charge and says his presence would ‘undermine’ the Dutchman following their spat earlier in the campaign.

“I think the only way he goes back to Manchester United is if Erik ten Hag isn’t there,” Ferdinand said on TNT Sports before Dortmund’s Champions League semi-final second leg against PSG.

“I don’t think they can undermine the manager and let a player not apologise and then bring him back.

“I don’t think they’ll undermine the manager in that way. I think Ten Hag needs to be gone and out of the building for Jadon Sancho to come back.

“If he plays that way again tonight he really puts pressure on United and the people behind the scenes.

“If he follows it up with a lacklustre performance, I think that answers a lot of the questions but if he performs again there will be people asking questions behind the scenes about his future.”

Sancho tipped to be part of Man Utd rebirth

Another former United star Owen Hargreaves also believes that Sancho could form a nucleus of young stars at Old Trafford, adding: “He’s a Manchester United player and he’s got a contract there.

“If you pair him with Hojlund, Garnacho, Mainoo… there’s potential to grow something really big. Jadon could be a part of that and he should be excited by that possibility.

“I think it was a huge moment for him, to be the best player on the pitch in a Champions League semi-final.

“If he does that again tonight, he puts himself in a different category because he showed last week why United paid so much money for him.

“It didn’t happen at United for whatever reason but on the biggest stage and in his biggest game for years he showed he had the potential to be a special player.”