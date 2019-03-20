Rio Ferdinand sends advice to Man Utd over transfer plans

Rio Ferdinand has told Ed Woodward to announce the permanent appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as soon as possible – and for Manchester United to only sign a certain type of player this summer.

United have emerged from their stagnation under Jose Mourinho to rekindle hopes of a top-four finish, while the club face Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals after an impressive away success at PSG in the round of 16.

And Ferdinand believes the permanent appointment of interim boss Solskjaer is key to the club’s continued upward curve, with the Norwegian capturing what the ex-defender believes is the essence of yesteryear.

United’s recruitment drive could also be key to a sustained return to the glory days too this summer and Ferdinand, speaking in his Irish Independent column, hopes the club only signs players cut from a certain cloth.

He writes: ‘I just hope the club’s owners realise that the way they have run the club and the managerial changes they have made at a rapid rate is not how United works. You need people in charge of the team that understand this club and that is what we have got now.

‘Manchester United is not like every other club and people who don’t understand that will fail when they go there. The pictures are on the walls to remind you of United’s history and in the last few years, the club has moved away from what makes it special.

‘Every player who walks through the door at United needs to have a certain DNA and too many have been signed by the club in recent years that lack those qualities.

‘It’s not just talent, it’s much more than that. Are you good enough to be a United player, do you want it enough, do you understand what it means to wear the shirt and represent the club.’

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, also seems fully behind the permanent appointment of Solskjaer after explaining how the Norwegian has won him round.