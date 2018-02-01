Rio Ferdinand shames Lukaku as he highlights brilliant Spurs star

Rio Ferdinand has questioned the qualities of Romelu Lukaku after opposite number Harry Kane showed him how it should be done as Tottenham beat Manchester United 2-0.

Jose Mourinho’s side were outplayed, outfought and outwitted as Spurs recorded a deserved 2-0 success at Wembley on Wednesday night.

And Ferdinand, who watched the game as a pundit for BT Sports, was quick to lambaste the performance of Lukaku as the Manchester United No 9 endured an evening to forget.

Questioning the qualities of United’s £75million summer recruit and highlighting the brilliance of Kane, Ferdinand stated: “I think Harry Kane showed today why he’s the best striker in the league and one of the potent in Europe.

“He bullied Manchester United’s two centre-halves today, totally bullied them physically, bringing other people into play,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“The contrast between him and Lukaku today was so evident it was unbelievable. The ball going into [Kane], sticking, holding centre-halves off, bringing others into the game – that’s a real number nine.

“That’s the way you want to see a number nine play.”

Ferdinand’s thoughts were reflected by the Manchester Evening News, who rated Lukaku’s performance as a ‘5/10’ while describing the former Everton man as “unreliable in possession”.

The best United news direct to your Facebook timeline: Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.