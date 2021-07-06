Manchester United have been given fresh hope of securing the signing of Raphael Varane this summer after a report revealed exactly how close they were to agreeing a transfer fee.

The Red Devils look set for a busy summer window, with Jadon Sancho already close to signing in a £73million deal. However, a world-class centre-back to partner Harry Maguire has always been uppermost in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thoughts.

Real Madrid star Varane continues to be tipped to make the move to Manchester. Indeed, Spanish publication Sport claims the player has already ‘given his word’ to the club that he wants to join.

Varane is said to want a deal wrapped up within a two-week deadline, as he ends a 10-year stay in Spain.

Furthermore, new Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly resigned to seeing the Frenchman leave.

Indeed, all the signs are looking up for United. With the player giving his word, it’s now down to the two clubs to seemingly agree on a fee.

However, Spanish journalist Jorge Calabres claims a deal is ‘close’ worth a reported £42million plus add-ons.

Real had been hoping to hold out for a fee of nearer €60m (£51.3m). But with the threat of losing him on a free next summer, the onus is on Florentino Perez to lessen his demands.

As such, there is a growing belief in the Spanish media that a deal will soon be struck taking Varane to Old Trafford.

Ferdinand talks up Varane abilities

Rio Ferdinand, meanwhile, claims he’s already texted Varane trying to coax him into making the switch.

Furthermore, the defender is already getting excited about the prospect of seeing Varane and Maguire play together.

“He brings an absolute winning mentality,” he said on his Vibe with Five podcast. “I think he’s played in 14 finals and won 14. So there’s an absolute winning mentality. He knows how to win, he’s got great experience and he’s an unbelievable specimen by the way.

“I’ve been saying alongside Maguire he needs someone with some pace the way Man United play.

“When I’ve seen Man United in problems and in trouble in games, a lot of the time teams have been given a bit of confidence. They can see a chink in the armour of Man United. People know if they can get people one v one or play the ball over the defence, into one of the channels and then it’s a race.

“We haven’t had the players quick enough to do that in the centre-back areas. If you get someone like him, people start thinking ‘well we ain’t gonna play the ball over the top. Varane is gonna eat that up.’

“Someone like him, he’ll bring that authority I hope to the back line.”

