Rio hints at Cristiano Ronaldo to consider Man Utd return

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to move back to Old Trafford this summer.

Reports on Friday emerged suggesting that the Portuguese superstar had made the decision to leave Real Madrid.

It allegedly all revolves around accusations of tax fraud, with rumours stating that he made an “irreversible” decision to leave the Bernabeu.

Ronaldo left the Red Devils 2009 for a then world record fee of £80million, but United fans have not given up hope of a possible reunion.

Now, Ferdinand has weighed in on the situation by tweeting a nod to and old chant ‘Viva Ronaldo’, even tagging him in the tweet.

United, Paris Saint-Germain and a move to the Chinese Super League are all reportedly viable options, but an exit is still not nailed on.

Real Madrid are apparently aiming to calm the situation and want to talk to Ronaldo once his anger has subsided.