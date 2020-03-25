Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has suggested that Timo Werner would be a great signing for Liverpool and a huge upgrade on Champions League hero Divock Origi.

Werner has been prolific for RB Leipzig over the last four campaigns, but his form over the past two particularly has seen many of the big boys sit up and take notice – including the likes of Liverpool and United.

And even though there are now considerable doubts over whether a £50million deal will happen, due to the current postponement of virtually all top-flight football, Ferdinand thinks Jurgen Klopp’s men should push the boat out to snap up the 24-year-old.

Indeed, Werner’s profile recently rose in England after the latest round of Champions League matches, as RB Leipzig knocked Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham out of the competition 4-0 on aggregate.

And Ferdinand told his Instagram page: “If Liverpool say they aren’t going to buy him I’m sure there are going to be others willing to buy him. I saw him destroy Spurs in the Champions League and I thought ‘wow’.

“I like the way he moves, he’s not pinned down to one position. He is elusive in his movement. He’s not in one position all the time and he’s very direct.

“If I’m Liverpool I 100% take him because they haven’t got that back-up for the front three.

“As well as [Divovk] Origi has done I’d want more than that, and if I was him I’m thinking I don’t think Salah is going to stay here that much longer, Mane might get bought out as well.”

As uncertainty grows on when the season will eventually end, it remains to be seen what the future holds for one of European football’s brightest young attackers but Ferdinand is very much of the opinion that Klopp should still try and get his man.

