Rio Ferdinand urges Man Utd to sign ‘gettable’ Tottenham goal machine

Rio Ferdinand has named the Tottenham player he feels Manchester United could sign to make a major difference at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for Harry Kane. But Ferdinand believes the England skipper will be out of reach and wants another Spurs star who ‘hurt teams’.

With the January transfer window imminent, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be backed to bring in new signings.

A centre-back, a midfielder and a winger are the areas United are reportedly looking at.

Solskjaer has missed out on the likes of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland over the past 12 months. However, Ferdinand believes his old side should try and see if Spurs are willing to sell Son Heung-min.

The South Korean has scored 13 in all competitions this season for the current Premier League leaders.

Spurs are currently trying to tie him down to a new deal. Ferdinand, however, feels that the attacker would be a viable option for Ed Woodward and co.

“Son – if there’s a player I could take now who I feel is gettable, he’d be up there as one of my first picks,” said the former England defender on Rio Ferdinand presents FIVE, as cited by the Daily Express. “Definitely in my top three.

“I love the way he plays – he directs, he hurts teams, he wants to score all the time. He he can go off both feet, he looks like a fantastic lad as well.”

South Korea captain Son is widely considered one of the best Asian footballers to have played in Europe.

And while Ferdinand is a big fan of the 28-year-old, he also has fond memories of former United teammate Ji-Sung Park.

“Is Son the best Asian player to come to the Premier League?” Ferdinand asked viewers.

“I played with a great – more of a player’s player – but an absolute top professional in Ji-Sung Park.

“Ji-Sung Park, you want him in your team.

“I remember he man-marked Andrea Pirlo out of a game once. Pirlo was waking up in the middle of the night and Ji was at the bottom of the bed giving him nightmares.”

United turn to Brighton ace

Manchester United are monitoring Ben White and are reported to have added the Brighton defender to a three-man defensive wish-list for 2021.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign on loan with Leeds last season and it was no shock to see them try sign him permanently.

Leeds went as high as £25m to bring White back, but the approach was rejected and they handed the player a new deal.

That decision looks to have proved a shrewd choice. White has been a regular starter for Graham Potter this season.

Statistically, he is one of the best defenders in the Premier League too. According to Wyscout’s index rating, White is currently the fourth best performing central defender in the Premier League. Only Kurt Zouma, Gabriel Magalhaes and Thiago Silva rate higher so far.

White has been strongly linked with Liverpool on the back of that fine form, but now United are also keen.