Rio hands sensational Erling Haaland a warning over Liverpool clash

Erling Haaland will struggle to find the same room in defence when he faces Liverpool and has been warned not to expect a glut of goals when he faces the European champions.

Jurgen Klopp’s side opened their Champions League defence with a 2-0 defeat at Napoli on Tuesday, though Carlo Ancelotti told the defending champions not to worry after making this jovial prediction.

However, much of the Group E headlines that night were dominated by RB Salzburg striker Haaland – the teenage son of former Leeds and Man City star Alfe Inge – who netted a hat-trick as his side destroyed Genk 6-2, leaving the in-demand star on 17 for the season already.

Haaland – who broke through at Molde under the tutelage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and who received warm praise from the Man Utd manager on Wednesday – next goes up against Liverpool at Anfield.

However, BT Sport pundit Rio Ferdinand has told the teenage sensation to expect a much rougher ride.

“They won’t know much about them but he has come in and scored lots of goals,” Ferdinand said.

“He has scored 17 goals already this season.

“He is trying to make a name for himself but it will be a big ask for him to come and do it again against Liverpool.”

Liverpool face Salzburg at Anfield on October 2 and will be looking for a win to get qualification from Group E back on track.

The Reds, meanwhile, have been strongly linked with a move for one of Tuesday night’s opponents after catching the eye for Napoli.

