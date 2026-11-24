One of the brightest young stars at Liverpool is a ‘massive’ fan of Manchester United, and TEAMtalk understands he’s about to put pen to paper.

Man Utd have got very little right in the transfer market over the past four of five years. The bulk of their signings have flopped, and said flops have then remained in situ for far too long, with INEOS proving incapable of shifting deadwood.

The club’s appeal with younger players is also dwindling. JJ Gabriel didn’t hesitate to turn his back on Man Utd in favour of signing for Real Madrid.

Looking further back, United famously botched the chance to snap up Jude Bellingham in his younger years, and per former United midfielder, Nicky Butt, they also made a mess of their attempts to land Rio Ngumoha.

The electric winger was on Chelsea’s books before leaving for Anfield in 2024. But prior to choosing the Reds, Butt revealed Ngumoha – who he claimed is a huge United fan – was shown around Man Utd.

But despite having his fandom on their side, United failed to lure Ngumoha to Old Trafford, and their loss has proven to be Liverpool’s colossal gain.

Man Utd flubbed chance to sign Rio Ngumoha- Nicky Butt

But told said on The Good, The Bad & The Football podcast: “He’s a massive Man Utd fan, and his family – massive Man Utd fans.

“I think he was at 13 or 14 or whatever age it was, he goes and looks around Man Utd – whether it be Old Trafford or Carrington.

“He’s gone with his family to look around the football club, and then he’s gone to Liverpool. And he’s picked Liverpool, and he’s a Man Utd fan.

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“He should not be allowed out of that building before he signed that contract. It would never have happened.

“I’d like to know who showed him around the football club. Who’s explaining things? I’d like to think Wayne Rooney or Paul Scholes or Ryan Giggs [were drafted in].”

Rio Ngumoha about to sign new Liverpool contract

Ngumoha both scored and assisted in Liverpool’s 4-0 demolition of Man Utd on Sunday. There is now a very strong case to be made for Ngumoha being in Liverpool’s strongest eleven, ahead of Cody Gakpo and impressive summer signing, Victor Munoz.

And according to our insider, Graeme Bailey, Ngumoha is primed to put pen to paper on a new and much improved contract at Anfield.

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Bayern Munich are once again sniffing around the player amid a raft of injuries and issues with their forward line.

However, sources tell us Liverpool are close to finalising a new deal that will ensure Ngumoha continues to terrorise Premier League defences for years to come.