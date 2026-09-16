Rio Ngumoha reacts to Arsenal interest as source reveals how close Liverpool sale really is

A top reporter has detailed the latest on the future of Rio Ngumoha, including how he’s responding to Arsenal interest and how close a Liverpool sale really is.

Few would bet against Arsenal signing a new left winger in January, with the ultra-reliable David Ornstein recently insisting he “could see something happening” in the mid-season transfer window.

Arsenal are known admirers of Liverpool’s Ngumoha who is contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2028.

Providing his take on the winger’s situation, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano stated over the past 24 hours: “Now there are rumours about Arsenal. Why are there rumours about Arsenal? Because Arsenal did not officially sign anyone to replace Martinelli.

“They replaced Leandro Trossard with Christos Tzolis, then Martinelli left and Arsenal decided to stay with the team they have. But Arsenal always look at opportunities.

“If there is a chance to sign Rio Ngumoha in 2027, 2028 or whenever, for sure Arsenal would be among the clubs interested. And not only Arsenal. I am sure there will also be clubs from abroad.”

Romano added: “There will be strong interest in Rio Ngumoha. But at the moment, Liverpool want to keep the boy and Liverpool are discussing a new contract with Rio.

“There are conversations ongoing about the contract. Then you still need to get it done. You still need to give the guarantees the player wants and find the balance on every single point.

“So let’s follow the situation. But that is the status around Rio Ngumoha.”

And according to the latest from The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, Ngumoha doesn’t appear to be swayed by the interest from north London given he remains ‘happy’ on Merseyside where he’s ‘enjoying life’.

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Rio Ngumoha happy at Liverpool; Arsenal interest NOT advanced

Detailing the situation, Steele stated: ‘Sources have told Confidential that the Gunners’ interest is not advanced and more exploratory.

‘It is genuine, however, with the English champions keeping tabs on the situation in case the teenager struggles for game-time and gets itchy feet following the arrival of two new wingers – Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz – at Anfield.

‘Liverpool, though, would not entertain any offers for Ngumoha. His contract runs until 2028 and they plan to keep him beyond that. They see him as a future world-beater and believe he will get plenty of minutes this season.

‘It is understood Ngumoha is aware of interest from elsewhere – not just Arsenal and Bayern Munich – but is happy at Liverpool.

‘Ngumoha signed a three-year professional contract on September 25 of last year. That was the longest deal a player of his age could sign and the club also has a salary cap for youngsters – though the player will be remunerated well from bonuses.

‘Sources close to the situation this week insisted there is no update on a new contract just yet but Ngumoha is enjoying life at Anfield. Liverpool are keen to reward him for his meteoric rise in the last 12 months.’

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