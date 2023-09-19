Rising Tottenham star loving life as Man Utd path clears to sign up star after huge Postecoglou decision

Tottenham star Destiny Udogie is delighted by his rapid progress in the Premier League this season with the trust Ange Postecoglou has placed in him clearing the path for an unwanted star to potentially seal a permanent move to Manchester United.

Udogie was signed for Spurs by former sporting director Fabio Paratici, the club paying an initial €18m (£15m) to Udinese for the rising talent in summer 2022, beating two major Serie A sides to his signature.

However, in order to aid his development, it was decided that the Italy Under-21 star could continue his journey with the Serie A star, where he remained on loan for the 2022/23 campaign. Paritici’s decision to let him stay at the Stadio Friuli for a further year was a key factor in Tottenham securing his signing.

Upon Postecoglou’s appointment as manager, however, the Aussie quickly decided to hand the 20-year-old a chance to prove his worth. And after impressing in pre-season, Udogie has made the most of his chance to become an ever-present in the Tottenham defence so far.

Indeed, he has impressed as part of Postecoglou’s new-look back four, making the left-back berth his own despite some strong competition for a place in the side.

To that end, Postecoglou went into the new season with Udogie the least experienced of four possible options to play there, with Ivan Perisic, Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon all on the club’s books.

However, after making the position his own, the player’s agent Stefano Antonelli has revealed how Postecoglou has allowed Udogie to fulfil his dreams.

Udogie rise clears Reguilon to leave for Man Utd

Speaking to told Gianluca Di Marzio, Antonelli also had words of praise for Paratici for having the foresight to seal his signing.

Antonelli said: “It’s certainly a shame that the big Italians teams didn’t make the investment that Tottenham made early and that young people of this level have to find space and glory outside of Italy.”

Since making his Tottenham debut, Udogie has already claimed two assists to his name, becoming a new fans’ favourite in the process.

“We are happy with everything that is happening and Destiny is very happy to be at Tottenham,” the agent added. “Certainly, the one who had the intuition, and demonstrated once again that he is a winner, is Fabio Paratici, who, even in a moment where Sessegnon, Reguilon and Perisic were there, thought it was appropriate to have Tottenham, one of the top five or six teams in the Premier League, make an investment.”

With Udogie making the left-back spot his own, Postecoglou made the somewhat bold decision to allow top-four rivals Manchester United to bring in Reguilon on an initial four-month loan deal on transfer deadline day.

The £25m signing from Real Madrid in 2020 has faded out the picture at Spurs, spending time on loan at Atletico Madrid last season. Nonetheless, it came as something of a shock when United were given the green light to sign him from Spurs as they sought cover for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Indeed, it’s now reported that Spurs would not stand in United’s way were they to try and make Reguilon’s signing a permanent one in January.

He impressed on his debut at the weekend, despite a 3-1 home reverse to Brighton. And if he continues to impress, the player could yet make the move permanent, with Spurs themselves happy to sell thanks to the rise of Udogie.

