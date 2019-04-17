Ritchie one of 10 Newcastle players who could leave in summer exodus

Newcastle United have told Matt Ritchie that he is free to leave the club after refusing to offer him a new deal, a report claims, while ten others could not be at the club next season.

We reported back in January that the Hampshire-born winger wants to leave the Magpies after becoming frustrated with a lack of opportunities.

His decline in playing time since has also coincided with the arrival of £20.5m record signing of Miguel Almiron from MLS side Atlanta.

The 29-year-old Scotland international was linked with Sky Bet Championship clubs Stoke and Middlesbrough, as well as Premier League outfit Bournemouth, in the summer.

Despite this, according to The Sun the 29-year-old has met with manager Rafael Benitez to as for a contract extension on his current deal, which expires in 2021.

However, due to his age he was not willing to grant him that request, and instead said that the Scotland international is free to leave this summer if he can find a better deal elsewhere.

The report claims that Isaac Hayden could also move south for family reasons and Mo Diame could leave as he is out of contract.

Meanwhile, striker Joselu and goalkeeper Rob Elliot have been told that they can leave, as have Dwight Gayle, Jack Colback, Henri Saivet, Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons – all five of whom are currently out on loan.

Out of the three current loanees at St. James’ Park – Salomon Rondon, Kenedy and Antonio Barreca – Benitez only wants to keep Rondon.

Jonjo Shelvey held talks over his future with Benitez last week, with the midfielder out of favour in recent weeks.