Rival’s verdict on Chelsea target revealed as Blues plot £54m swoop

Chelsea are reportedly looking into the potential signing of Leroy Sane from Bayern Munich, a player who has already received praise from one Premier League star.

On Sunday, the Express revealed that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the winger, who scored 39 goals during a four-year spell with Manchester City. They wrote that any one of Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic could be offered as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Sane.

Bayern officials may look to cash-in on the Germany international as manager Julian Nagelsmann is struggling to get the best out of him.

Sane joined the Bavarian outfit for a reported £44million in July 2020. However, he is yet to reach the heights which saw him become a Premier League ace at City.

It’s believed that Bayern will accept bids in the region of £54m for his services. One potential rival has already provided his verdict on the pacy forward.

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan was asked about Sane in the summer. He told German source Sport1 (via football.london): “He’s someone who has this understanding of playing all of the time. And when he plays, then he’s amazing.

“I know of him from our time with Man City. At Man City, you had the feeling that there was no way around him.”

Germany boss Hansi Flick, who coaches both players at international level, has also lauded Sane.

Following the recent 2-0 victory over Liechtenstein, in which Sane bagged the second goal, Flick said: “I think he showed what quality he has.

“I am happy when he is so agile, so active, because he is on the move with an ease that is impressive.

“At the moment you have the feeling that he has a lot of self-confidence. That’s exactly what he needs. He’s on a really good way.”

Sane won a host of trophies during his first spell in England, including two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and two League Cups. He could soon add to that tally if Chelsea act on their interest and submit a bid in one of the next two transfer windows.

Chelsea player makes substitute admission

Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga has revealed that it is ‘not easy’ to spend time on the subs’ bench.

The Spaniard remains the most expensive keeper in the world, with Chelsea having paid £71.6m for him three years ago.

However, he now has to play second fiddle to Senegal international Edouard Mendy.

“Everyone wants to play. Everyone wants to be in the starting line up on Saturday and Sunday,” Arrizabalaga said.

“For outfield players, there’s a chance of coming on, but the goalkeeper surely isn’t going to play. It’s not easy. The game days when you don’t play aren’t easy.

“You need to assume your role at that point. Help as best you can.”

