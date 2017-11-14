Rivaldo comes clean about stories he came close to Man Utd

Rivaldo has opened up on speculation that suggested he came close to joining Manchester United when he was forced to leave Barcelona back in 2002.

The Brazilian – then regarded as one of the world’s best players – was forced out of the Nou Camp after a public falling out with then-manager Louis van Gaal.

With a number of clubs queuing up to sign the 1999 Ballon d’Or winner, the player eventually ended up moving to Italy and signing for AC Milan.

However, he was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford and speaking about reported interest from Sir Alex Ferguson, Rivaldo has explained the truth

“Well, there was a lot of talk when I was at Barcelona that the club were thinking of transferring me to England but I never had the opportunity,” Rivaldo said.

“In all the newspapers in Barcelona there were rumours that a few agents were speaking to mine, I don’t know how true this is but the press said Manchester United were interested; I don’t know how true this was but it was in the papers.”