Rivaldo explains why he was on a par with Messi and Ronaldo
Former Barcelona playmaker Rivaldo believes he would have challenged Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the world’s top player awards had he been in his heyday right now.
The 74-times capped Brazil World Cup winner was known as being one of the leading players of his generation – so it may come as a surprise to know that he only won one Ballon d’Or title, which he claimed in 1999.
Explaining why he didn’t get his hands on more accolades and why he’s on a par with today’s best players in Messi and Ronaldo, the 45-year-old claims he was a ‘victim of his generation’.
“I would have one more than just one Ballon d’Or title in this era,” Rivaldo was quoted by Diario AS.
“At 25-26 years old, I would have been the best in the world more than once.
“Cristiano and Messi are both very good, this is obvious, but what I am saying is that I would have been fighting for these crowns alongside them to be the best in the world.
“There were better quality players in my time than there are in this era – right now the only talk is Cristiano or Messi, and maybe a little about Neymar.”