Rivals declare commercial war over €400m Philippe Coutinho

Paris Saint-Germain have declared “commercial war” on Barcelona and will go after Philippe Coutinho, according to a report in France.

PSG are understood to be fuming after the Catalan club sealed the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for €75m this week.

Holland international midfielder De Jong was believed to be sporting director Antero Henrique’s No.1 January target, and his move to Catalonia has left a sour taste in the mouth of the Ligue 1 champions.

The feeling is so bad that RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo reports that PSG are ready to enter a “commercial war” with Barcelona in revenge for pinching De Jong.

That means that PSG, backed by Qatar Sports Investments, are planning on signing Coutinho.

The Brazilian has yet to flourish at the Camp Nou since his £142m move from Liverpool last winter.

The 26-year-old has scored just four goals in 11 LaLiga starts, but he has not scored since October and speculation has emerged about his future.

Last January Coutinho penned a contract until 2023 and he has a €400m release clause, but that has not stopped talk of a move with Don Balon recently claiming Barca would sell Coutinho if they received an offer of €150m.

There have been rumours he could be heading back to England – with Manchester United linked.

Liverpool have also been mentioned as suitors to re-sign their former star, while Don Balon on Wednesday stated Coutinho has been the subject of a €100m offer from Chelsea this month as they look to replace Eden Hazard, who is being tipped to sign for Real Madrid this summer.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo have claimed that Barca boss Valderde wants to persist with Coutinho and the club will fight the urge to cut their losses – even if offered the chance to cut their losses on the Brazilian playmaker.