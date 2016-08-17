Riyad Mahrez commits future to Champions Leicester City

Riyad Mahrez has ended speculation over his future by signing a new four-year deal with Leicester City.

Mahrez was voted the PFA Player of the Year and Football Writers’ Player of the Year after leading the Foxes to an unlikely Premier League title last season.

However, uncertainty has surrounded his future ever since, with both Arsenal and Chelsea persistently linked with a move for the Algerian.

Now, though, he has joined Jamie Vardy and Kasper Schmeichel in committing his future to the club, signing a deal that reportedly does not contain a buy-out clause.