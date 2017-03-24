Riyad Mahrez makes Barca transfer his ‘objective’

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez has set his sights on a summer move to Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

Sport claim that the 26-year-old has made it his ‘objective’ to join the Catalan giants so he can play alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar.

The Spanish publication has reported the midfielder has held talks with Barcelona with the intention to push through a deal at the end of the season.

The Algerian would command a fee of around £35million, however, with Mahrez still contracted to Leicester for another three seasons.

Barca were linked with a move for the winger last year after he helped the Foxes shockingly win the Premier League, chipping in with 17 goals and 11 assists in 37 appearances.

Despite following up last season’s campaign with a below par contribution this year – scoring just five times in the league and four in the Champions League – the European elite clubs are still said to be keen.

A deal to Barcelona could be delayed until a replacement to manager Luis Enrique is found, however, club chiefs are said to be looking for a replacement to Arda Turan, who has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal.

Mahrez can play in any attacking position and his versatility will give Barca a worthy replacement to Turan if the Turkish international leaves the Nou Camp.