Riyad Mahrez sends ominous warning to Man City’s title rivals

Riyad Mahrez has sent out a warning to Manchester City’s title challengers after his side survived a late Watford comeback on Tuesday night.

The Algerian international believes that such performances are not a sign of weakness but rather, a sign of strength after Pep Guardiola’s men were forced to dig in for the closing stages at Vicarage Road.

He said: “You are not going to win every game 4-0 or 5-0, and going through these types of games makes you stronger.”

City took a 2-0 lead when Leroy Sane and Mahrez scored either side of the interval. However, a late strike from Abdoulaye Doucoure gave the Hornets late hope as the home side unsuccessfully chased the equaliser.

This is the first time since October that Pep Guardiola’s team have won by a margin of just one goal, suggesting City may not be as invincible as they seem.

This suggestion is shared by Mahrez who still firmly believes that the title race is wide open.

The 27-year-old added: “Anyone in the top four can still win the league. Nothing is done and we need to keep working very hard for each other and try to win every game.”

Liverpool are currently City’s closest challengers, although Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham also remain in contention.

City face a busy Christmas schedule which includes games in the Premier League, EFL Cup and the Champions League. Their biggest test will no doubt come on Saturday night when they travel to the capital to take on Chelsea.