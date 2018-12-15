Robbie Fowler has thrown his hat into the ring for the managerial vacancy at Bristol Rovers, the former Liverpool striker has revealed.

Fowler, who also counts Leeds and Manchester City among his former clubs, retired from the game back in 2012, but has yet to taste a managerial role in England – despite confirming he had applied for several jobs.

Fowler was player-manager at Thailand side Muangthong United for a spell, but finds it tough getting a break in the English game after revealing he has not received any calls back.

But after Darrell Clarke left Bristol Rovers in the week, Fowler told Soccer AM he would be keen on talking to the club about the vacancy.

“I’ve thrown in a few [CVs] over the years, still waiting for a call! Bristol Rovers has obviously come up; would I be interested? Of course I would! I went over to Thailand and loved being a manager,” he said.

“People in this country think I’m inexperienced but I’ve done it before. I came home, did all my badges, I’m properly, properly qualified, so I think it’s just a case of watch this space.”