Robbie Keane points finger at Benitez over Liverpool failure

Rafael Benitez’s attempt to convert Robbie Keane into a left winger was the reason his move to Liverpool failed so badly, the striker has explained.

The Irish striker joined the Reds in a £19million package from Tottenham in 2008, with the intention of helping Liverpool to a serious title challenge.

However, the move to Anfield quickly turned sour with Keane only scoring seven times for the Reds, before rejoining Tottenham just six months later.

Keane immediately found form again at White Hart Lane and in an interview with journalist Graham Hunter on his podcast, Keane opened up about why his dream move turned sour.

“He wanted to change me to a left winger,” Keane said of Benitez.

“I am clearly not a left winger, and that is obviously clear for everyone to see.

“The first 20 minutes he wanted me to play left wing, and obviously I had never played it before, so it was new to me.

“When I did play up front I scored goals. But when I did play, I wasn’t going to play the next day, which for a striker is very difficult.”

“He tried to turn me into something I’m not, and that was always going to be a recipe for disaster as someone used to scoring goals.”

Keane scored 317 goals over 726 appearances in a career that has now taken him to Indian Premier League side Atletico de Kolkata.