Robbie Keane takes first steps into management

Former Republic of Ireland international Robbie Keane will take his first steps into management this weekend after being put in temporary charge of Indian Super League side ATK.

The 37-year-old, who has his UEFA A coaching qualifications, joined the team in August as a player and has scored five goals in his last six starts.

However, with the resignation of Ashley Westwood on Friday, following Teddy Sheringham’s departure six weeks ago, Keane has been elevated to caretaker manager.

He will take the reins on Sunday against NorthEast United, led by former Chelsea and Portsmouth boss Avram Grant, but plans to also continue in his playing role.