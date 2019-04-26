Robbie Savage names the first player Man Utd should sell this summer

Robbie Savage has said that midfielder Paul Pogba should be the first player Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sells this summer.

Having been given the permanent Old Trafford reigns at the end of March after impressively replacing Jose Mourinho in an interim spell earlier in the season, United have dropped off in recent weeks, losing six of the last eight in all competitions.

Solskjaer is expected to stage a squad rebuild at the end of the summer, with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and midfielders Ander Herrera and Juan Mata all reportedly on the way out of the club.

According to Robbie Savage, World Cup winner Paul Pogba – whose attitude on the pitch is “embarrassing” – is the first player the Norwegian boss should get rid of.

“Paul Pogba would be the first player I would sell this summer if I ran the show at Manchester United,” the pundit wrote in a column for the Daily Mirror.

“Enough is enough. Seven defeats in nine games is unacceptable – and this time, the spotlight should fall on the players who are letting the club down, not the manager.

“No individual is bigger than Manchester United, as history suggests, and he is the first one Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should sacrifice when he begins his massive rebuild of the squad.

“I think it’s fair to say Sir Alex Ferguson may have been right all along not to keep him first time round.

“Fast forward to the present and Pogba is a massive influence in that dressing room, from senior pros in the first team squad to impressionable youngsters who idolise him and follow him on social media.

“But the example he is setting, in terms of his work-rate and desire on the pitch, is embarrassing.”

Having lost the Manchester derby on Wednesday, United face another crunch clash in the battle for the top four on Sunday when Chelsea travel to Old Trafford.