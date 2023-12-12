Robbie Savage rules Aston Villa OUT as he picks Premier League title winners from Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City

Robbie Savage has exclusively told TEAMtalk why the 2023/24 Premier League title race is the “most open” and “most enjoyable” in years – with the pundit revealing who he thinks can triumph from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City.

However, the controversial former Wales international insists it is a step too far to consider Aston Villa as title contenders, despite hailing the incredible job Unai Emery has done with the Midlands giants.

Indeed, Villa are riding high in third place, boasting a 100% home record that has seen them see off both Manchester City and Arsenal in 1-0 wins over the past week.

That has lifted Emery’s side to within two points of current league leaders, Liverpool, who pulled off another win, this time at Crystal Palace, having trailed at first once again. It’s little wonder talk is brewing again about another Liverpool title charge, with the Reds boss clearly enjoying himself but not being able to resist a dig at two Chelsea players his side failed to sign this summer.

Sat behind the Reds are last season’s runners-up, Arsenal, who will be determined to go one better this time.

However, they are going to need a better option than one man who ‘disappeared’ against Villa at the weekend, according to one observer.

Manchester City complete the current top four after they ended a four-game winless streak to record a come-from-behind 2-1 win at Luton on Sunday.

And with City having won five of the last six titles – the exception being 2020 when Liverpool pipped them to glory – many still see Pep Guardiola’s side as the team to beat, despite a recent blip.

READ MORE ~ Most points won from behind in the Premier League this season: Liverpool are Mentality Monsters again

Savage picks Premier League title winners

And that’s a theory Savage also buys into, claiming City are still his favourires for glory.

When asked if Guardiola’s side are still the team to beat, Savage said: “Yes they are. Even without [Erling] Haaland on the pitch at Luton, they still have so much quality and still found a way to get the win. Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish got the goals and they just ooze quality.

“They have that class and most importantly, they have that experience and know-how.

“They are still my title favourites and for me, the team to beat.

“But what I will say is this is probably the most open title race we’ve had in years. When you think of years gone by, it’s just usually been two teams contesting for the trophy – be that Man Utd, Chelsea; Man Utd, Arsenal; Liverpool and City – title duels, if you like.

“But this season, there’s so many teams around the top who will fancy their chances. But I’ll stop short of saying four teams can win it – because I don’t think Aston Villa can win it!”

Aston Villa ruled out of Premier League title race

Asked why he thinks Villa are not title contenders, Planet Sport ambassador Savage added: “Listen, they’ve done remarkably well; I didn’t even consider them as top-four contenders at the start of the season.

“But, the week they have had, beating Man City, which was incredible and then to follow that up a few days later with a win against Arsenal, was just brilliant. Unai Emery has done a wonderful job there.

“They have a phenomenal home record, but I just think if they can get in that top four, that would be an unbelievable achievement… But why don’t I think they can win it? It’s because I think Liverpool and Manchester City, over the season, are better.

“Those two teams have been there and done it; that’s the big difference. That experience, for those players, will stand them in good stead. I just don’t think Villa have enough of that proven winning experience within their group.

“I also have doubts that their squad depth is good enough. When Tottenham picked up a few key injuries, they struggled; it’s the same with Newcastle right now.

“If Villa pick up a few knocks, I don’t think they have the depth that Liverpool or City do.”

Savage also reckons Arsenal will be there or thereabouts once again, having come so close last season.

“As for Arsenal, we don’t know if they can go the distance yet, though the experience from last season will stand them in good stead.

“So as for title contenders, for me it’s one of Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal to win it. Then Aston Villa and Spurs will contest that final top-four spot.

“But you know, it’s the most open title race I’ve seen – and it’s going to be so enjoyable – but I’m still sticking with City to win it.”

DON’T MISS ~ Exclusive: Liverpool, Tottenham transfer hopes fade as Bournemouth go all out in record Lloyd Kelly offer