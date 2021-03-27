Robbie Savage has named his Premier League Team of the Season – and the pundit does not know whether to feel “sad, or guilty, or simply nonplussed” after overlooking every single Liverpool player.

The Reds’ have dropped from being the dominant side of the previous two seasons to one battling to make the top four. That said, Ian Wright reckons Jurgen Klopp has found the perfect midfield partnership to get them back on track.

Predictably, champions-elect Manchester City dominate the side, though there are spaces for two players from Manchester United.

Savage explained why he simply had to overlook Liverpol though in his Daily Mirror column.

“Who would have thought it was possible, 12 months ago, that the PFA Team of the Season would not feature a single Liverpool player?

“But as professional footballers start to cast their votes for their player of the season and divisional teams of the year, there must be a serious danger of the Liver bird being frozen out.

“Only once in the last 10 years, when Leicester’s 5,000-1 title shots and Tottenham dominated the vote in 2015-16, has that happened.

“This time last year, when Liverpool were storming to the title, it looked as if Jurgen Klopp had built a dynasty to rule English football for the foreseeable future.

“Yet when I sat down to compile my own team of the season, there was no room for any of Klopp’s side this time.

“I’m not sure if it made me feel sad, or guilty, or simply nonplussed by Liverpool’s form falling off a cliff – mainly at Anfield, where they were unbeatable for almost two years.”

Robbie Savage’s Premier League Team of the Season

Ederson: Just edges out Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa, who has also been outstanding. But Ederson has the distribution of an American football quarterback.

Joao Cancelo: A revelation at right-back or in midfield. Another £60 million well-spent by City.

Ruben Dias: Another Portuguese diamond in Pep Guardiola’s treasure chest at the Etihad.

John Stones: So pleased to see him back on top of his game. At 26, he was too good to wither on the vine.

Luke Shaw: He’s created more chances from left-back than anyone else in the country. Like Stones, back to his best.

Ilkay Gundogan: No centre forward? No problem – 16 goals in 34 games from midfield will do nicely.

Youri Tielemens: He was Brendan Rodgers’ first signing at Leicester – and he is the man who makes them tick.

Phil Foden: You could play him anywhere, but my preference is the right side of three forwards behind a lone striker.

Bruno Fernandes: When the chemistry is right at Manchester United, he’s at the centre of it.

Jack Grealish: For a single player’s impact on a team, Grealish has no equal. I just wonder how much longer Aston Villa can hang on to him.

Harry Kane: Some people thought he would struggle to score goals in a Jose Mourinho team. Well, 27 goals and 16 assists in all competitions – more than any other Premier League player – this year says they were wrong.

Savage said there were a number of other stars close to making the cut.

“Honourable mentions to Raphina, Ezri Konsa, Michael Keane, Lewis Dunk, Ollie Watkins and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who have all made a big impression this season. And, just to show I’m not ruling Liverpool out of every calculation, Mo Salah gets one as well – he is, after all, the Premier League’s joint top scorer!”