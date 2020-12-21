Lewandowski reveals why Man Utd move collapsed; was ‘ready’ to sign

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has revealed all on his failed move to Manchester United back in 2012.

The Poland star was crowned as the world’s top player at the recent FIFA Best Awards ceremony, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the award.

Lewandowski fired Bayern to an historic treble last season, scoring 55 goals in the process. The 32-year-old scored 34 in the Bundesliga, 15 in the Champions League and 16 in the German Cup.

The prolific marksman joined the European champions in 2014, leaving Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer.

But he has revealed that his career could have taken a completely different path, with Lewandowski ‘ready’ to sign for United back in 2012.

“After my second year in Dortmund, I had a conversation with Sir Alex Ferguson,” he told France Football.

“He wanted me to come to Manchester. There I was very interested. I can even say I was ready.

“But Dortmund didn’t want to let me go. It didn’t bother me more than that because things were going well with Borussia.”

Ferguson ended up signing Robin van Persie from Arsenal instead. Although that did not go too bad as United clinched their most recent Premier League title.

