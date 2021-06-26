Page claims Wales didn’t deserve manner of Euro exit; blasts Bale question

Robert Page claimed that Wales did not deserve to lose in the manner they did after being knocked out of Euro 2020 by Denmark.

Denmark beat Page’s men 4-0 to continue their remarkable story at this tournament. For Wales, their campaign is already over at the first knockout hurdle. The result was exactly what Denmark deserved for a dominant performance. But Page still thought it could have been different.

The second goal was a turning point, as Kieffer Moore appeared to have been fouled before Denmark broke away and scored through Kasper Dolberg.

From that point on, Denmark went on to dominate and were comfortable as they wrapped up the four-goal win.

It means Wales will be heading back home and caretaker manager Page admitted it was tough to deal with.

“Tough one to take. I don’t think the players deserved to leave the competition with that competition and how it ended up,” he said (as transcribed by WalesOnline).

“I think for the first 25 minutes we were the better team. Their first shot on target was in the back of the net. They had to change shape after 25 minutes because they couldn’t cope with the three in the middle of the park, so credit to the players for doing that.

“The second goal, it was so early in the second half, it changed the course of the game.

“It sounds like sour grapes, but for me, it’s a blatant foul on Kieffer. Sometimes you get the rub of the green, sometimes you don’t. We didn’t.

“Within a couple minutes of the potential free-kick, Neco’s [Williams] clearance falls straight to one of their players and you’re 2-0 down and then you’ve got a bigger mountain to climb.

“I want to focus on the players. Overall in the tournament I thought the boys have been excellent and to even get to where we’re at is a big achievement with the players that we’ve got, not playing domestic football week in week out. I’m proud of them for that.”

Page blasts Bale question

Gareth Bale also spoke to the media after the match, but his interview ended abruptly when he refused to answer a question about his future.

The captain was asked if that could have been his last international game. But he rolled his eyes and walked away before the reporter finished the query.

Page believes Bale should not have been asked that question and revealed how he was feeling.

“He is feeling like any other player in the changing room. Disappointed,” Page said.

“Why would he want to answer a question about his future? For me it’s an insensitive question. He’s just come off the pitch after a defeat.

“Emotions are raw. It’s about the group and how we bounce back from it.”