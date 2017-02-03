Robert Pires: ‘This is Arsenal’s last opportunity for the title’

Arsenal legend Robert Pires believes that a loss against Chelsea on Saturday will spell the end of the Gunners’ Premier League title hopes.

Arsene Wenger saw his side fall to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Watford at The Emirates on Tuesday, which left Chelsea nine points clear at the top of the league.

Antonio Conte has turned his Chelsea side into an almost unbeatable force, switching to a 3-4-2-1 formation after Arsenal hammered the Blues 3-0 in their last meeting and Pires acknowledges that the Gunners can’t afford any slip-ups in their remaining 15 games.