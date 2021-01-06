West Brom boss Sam Allardyce could make a move for West Ham winger Robert Snodgrass in the January transfer window, according to a report.

It’s been a baptism of fire for Allardyce since he took the reins from Slaven Bilic.

Although he forced a creditable 1-1 draw at Liverpool in his second match in charge, West Brom’s three home games under the new boss have gone disastrously.

They lost 3-0 to Aston Villa, were thrashed 5-0 by Leeds and also caved in 4-0 against Arsenal.

It means the Baggies have scored just one goal under Allardyce, advancing their paltry tally in the Premier League to just 11.

With West Brom six points from safety, the club need to act quickly.

The Express and Star say one obvious target is Snodgrass. The Scottish international’s contract at West Ham expires in the summer. And that means he’d be available in this transfer window for a “nominal fee”.

Their report also claims that West Brom would rather sign him on a permanent basis as opposed to a loan.

And it seems that West Ham are happy to listen to offers for the 33-year-old wideman.

Snodgrass has seen limited game time

The Scot has had limited chances under David Moyes this season. West Ham are 10th but, with the table cramped, the Hammers are just three points off a Champions League spot.

Jarrod Bowen’s excellent form has kept Snodgrass out of the team. And, overall, the former Leeds, Norwich and Hull star has featured in just six games across all competitions.

However, he has netted twice, both in the EFL Cup. He scored against his former club Hull in a 5-1 win and scored West Ham’s only goal in the 4-1 loss at Everton.

Allardyce has never managed Snodgrass. But he’s believed to be a long-term admirer and, as West Ham boss, reportedly tried to sign him from Norwich back in 2013.

And the veteran boss sees Snodgrass as someone with the character for a relegation fight.

The free-kick specialist has scored seven times in 28 appearances for Scotland although he announced his retirement from international football in 2019.