Roberto De Zerbi prioritises two Euro giants after Brighton exit; update on Man Utd, Chelsea interest

Roberto De Zerbi has decided to leave Brighton & Hove Albion after the Seagulls’ clash against Manchester United and TEAMtalk can provide an exclusive update on the Italian’s future, amid interest from several clubs.

Despite the reassuring statements from a few weeks ago, De Zerbi had decided to leave Brighton for some time now, convinced that he had reached the end of a journey and would no longer guarantee the team improvement based on his idea of play.

Sources close to the Italian coach confirm that De Zerbi doesn’t have – at the moment – any concrete offer in hand, but they also add that now that he is free to decide his future, a lot of proposals will soon arrive.

The former Sassuolo coach is open to evaluating all possible exciting projects for next season, even if he has personal preferences for AC Milan and Barcelona, both clubs with situations yet to be defined regarding the next coach.

Staying in England and joining a top club would also be a welcome solution for De Zerbi, but at the moment it seems to be an unlikely option, given that Chelsea – interested in him a few weeks ago – is oriented towards sticking with Mauricio Pochettino.

Bayern Munich, who have been following De Zerbi for many weeks, were ready to get back in touch with him, but in the last few hours, those inside the club convinced the Bavarians – without a coach yet for next season – to change their mind.

Furthermore, there is no chance for Napoli: De Zerbi doesn’t consider the project of the former Italian champions ideal for him and is ready to refuse a proposal from there, should it arrive.

Lastly, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Juventus and Manchester United have not yet found a definitive solution for their respective benches. Juve and Man Utd have not yet held meetings with De Zerbi, but it is not excluded that there could be contacts in the next few hours/days to explore his wishes.

READ MORE – Dan Ashworth’s Man Utd inbox: Ten Hag sack plans, replacing Casemiro, easing the financial burden…