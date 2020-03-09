Jamie Redknapp has told Roberto Firmino he still remains a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool despite an incredible run in front of goal that has seen the Brazilian fail to score a goal at Anfield this season.

The Reds No 9 – linked with a move back to Germany with Bayern Munich this summer – has drawn a blank in his last six outings for the Reds, and remarkably has yet to score at Anfield this season with all 10 of his notches this season coming on the road.

Thankfully for Klopp and Liverpool, the goals of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane – who have netted 16 times and 10 times at Anfield this season – have ensured Firmino’s shocking stat has not been felt.

Firmino did his utmost to end that streak in the 2-1 win over Bournemouth at the weekend, but missed some golden openings as his unwanted statistic went on.

But, according to Sky Sports pundit Redknapp, the Brazilian’s role in Klopp’s side is not in question and his importance to the Reds has never been more apparent.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Redknapp said: “Firmino comes short for the ball, creates space for others, connects attacks and creates opportunities for his team-mates who love to come inside.

“They don’t stay stranded out wide, and we saw that against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“Mane won possession centrally off of Jack Simpson before playing the ball to Salah, who made up for a poor pass by scoring anyway to make it 1-1.

“For the winner, Virgil van Dijk made an interception on the halfway line and played a through-ball into Mane, who was central again. He then beat Aaron Ramsdale from the one on one.

“Jurgen Klopp will recognise the job that Firmino is doing, too, even if he isn’t the one banging in the goals at Anfield himself.

“The Brazilian is the modern No 9 – selfless, and not purely relied upon for scoring. He is the focal point of Klopp’s 4-3-3 system.”

Redknapp’s backing for Firmino comes as summer target Timo Werner launches yet another charm offensive aimed at securing him a summer switch to Anfield.

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday looking for a win that they hope will help overturn a 1-0 deficit against the LaLiga side and push them into the last eight of the competition they won last season.

On the same night, Manchester City play their Premier League match in hand against Arsenal, meaning a defeat could see Liverpool win the title against Everton at Goodison Park next Monday.