Jurgen Klopp has received a huge lift after Roberto Firmino returned to training with his Liverpool teammates on Tuesday ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg.

The Brazil forward missed Friday’s 5-0 thumping of Huddersfield and emerged as a serious doubt for the showdown with the LaLiga giants amid claims he may even miss the rest of the season.

However, Klopp responded quickly to dampen claims he has suffered a groin strain, and his relief would have been tangible as the former Hoffenheim took his place among the first-team squad at Melwood on Tuesday morning.

“Wow! I always tell you: don’t believe three per cent of what’s on social media,” Klopp said. “Roberto Firmino is not out of the rest of the season. That’s true, yesterday after training he felt obviously a little bit. He came in this morning and said he feels it still a little bit. So it’s kind of a small tear but we will see.”

That said, it was reported that Klopp had set Firmino a deadline of Tuesday morning – and ahead of their flight to Catalonia – to prove his fitness for the match, and the Liverpool manager and his coach appear to have been satisfied that the Brazilian will be fit enough to take his place in the matchday squad on Wednesday evening.

The 16-goal forward is vital to Klopp’s system and the Reds manager was reported to have put Divock Origi on standby for a rare start in the Nou Camp on the left of the attack, with Sadio Mane moved from the flank to a more central attacking role.

As it stands that remains the Plan B – Origi ahead of other option, Xherdan Shaqiri – in case Firmino is not fit enough to start. But as it stands, Liverpool at least now are hopeful the Brazilian will be fit.

Rumours of an injury scare concerning forward Mohamed Salah also appeared wide of the mark as the Egyptian played a full part in training.

In further good news for Klopp, midfielder Fabinho was also involved.

Fabinho was not risked against Huddersfield after a blow to the head in the previous game.

Adam Lallana, who has been sidelined with a muscle problem, was not with the squad.

Five-time champions Liverpool, who reached the final last year, are playing Barca in the semi-finals of a European competition for the third time but the first in the Champions League. The second leg takes place at Anfield next Tuesday.

Klopp is likely to reveal more when he is addresses the media early Tuesday evening to preview the semi-final first-leg.

Virgil van Dijk, meanwhile, insists he and his Liverpool teammates have enjoyed proving Gary Neville wrong this season.

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!