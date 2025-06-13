Xabi Alonso has told Real Madrid to sign a former Liverpool striker and reunite him with Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to a Spanish report.

The 2024/25 campaign was disappointing for Madrid. While Los Blancos won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, for a club widely recognised as the biggest in the world, failure to clinch LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo in the squad was hugely damaging.

Madrid made an immediate managerial change at the end of last season, bringing in Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who is now in charge of Brazil.

Los Blancos have already made two major signings in the summer transfer window. England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has moved from Liverpool, while Spain international centre-back Dean Huijsen has joined from Bournemouth.

Argentina international midfielder Franco Mastantuono is also set to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu from River Plate in August.

According to Fichajes, Alonso has also told his Madrid bosses to sign former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

While noting in the headline that Alonso has ‘demanded’ the signing of Firmino in the summer transfer window, the report has claimed that the new Madrid boss ‘wants a centre-forward who can dominate the area’.

The former Liverpool midfielder has ‘proposed to Real Madrid’s board’ the ‘unexpected name’ of Firmino.

The 33-year-old Brazilian forward is at Al-Ahli Saudi FC at the moment, having joined the Saudi Pro League club in 2023 following his departure from Liverpool.

Firmino, who played with Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the Champions League during his time at Anfield.

What Alonso reportedly likes about Firmino is that not only can the Brazilian score, but he ‘can also link up, free up space, and create opportunities for the wingers’.

According to Goal, Firmino has a year left on his contract at Al-Ahli, but club president Khaled Al-Ghamdi has said that there is already an agreement with the former Liverpool striker that will allow him to leave this summer if he wishes to.

DON’T MISS 🌐 Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Real Madrid want to sign a striker

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so any report from the Spanish news outlet has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

While some Madrid fans might be surprised at the links with Firmino, a second and more reputable source has backed claims that the former Liverpool striker is indeed on Los Blancos’ radar.

Earlier this month, AS reported that Firmino is an option for Madrid.

The report noted that Madrid are on the hunt for a Joselu-type striker and named 33-year-old Ante Budimir of Osasuna as an option as well.

Former Real Sociedad and Real Betis striker Willian Jose, who is on the books of Bahia at the moment, is also said to be a player that Madrid are looking at.

In recent times, a number of other strikers have been linked with Madrid.

Victor Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, Rasmus Hojlund of Manchester United and RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko have been mentioned in regard to a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer transfer window.

Mbappe and Vinicius Junior are brilliant goalscorers and are at the top of their game, but they are not players who will stay in and around the opposition’s penalty box all the time.

Endrick is a huge talent, but the Brazilian striker is only 18 and is still developing as a striker.

Latest Real Madrid news: Rodrygo decides future, Alexander-Arnold revelation

Madrid forward Rodrygo has made a decision on his future after holding ‘face-to-face’ talks with Alonso, according to a Spanish report.

Alexander-Arnold has revealed what Liverpool owners told him after his move to Madrid.

The Spanish media have revealed Madrid’s reaction to Florian Wirtz agreeing to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

POLL: How will Trent Alexander-Arnold fare at Real Madrid?