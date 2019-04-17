Robertson discusses Hudson-Odoi amid ongoing Liverpool links

Andrew Robertson admits Chelsea have a top talent on their hands after admitting he’s glad he won’t have to face reported Liverpool target Callum Hudson-Odoi again any time soon.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all said to be monitoring the England winger’s situation at Stamford Bridge, but Jurgen Klopp’s men are right in the mix for his signature.

The 18-year-old starred for England side against Montenegro last month but continues to be in and out of the Chelsea as Maurizio Sarri continues to take a cautious approach over the youngster’s first-team involvement.

Robertson had his first experience of playing against the prodigious young talent on Sunday, and the Scot reckons, in Hudson-Odoi, the Blues have a serious talent on their hands.

“I knew about him before, a lot has been said about him. He has been linked with Bayern Munich and made his England debut.

“I’m sure he has a fantastic career ahead of him, he is only young. It is better not to put too much pressure on him because he can be a great player.

“I managed to keep him quite quiet which is a positive for me because I know good and creative he can be.

“I was just happy to see the back of him when he was taken off. But I’m sure he will go on to big things.”

Sarri does not believe Hudson-Odoi will be sold this summer, regardless of whether he agrees a new contract or not – news of which will surely disappoint Liverpool and Manchester United.

He said on the matter: “I think so [that he will stay].

“I am not able to say if he is going to sign a new contract, but I think he will stay here with us in every case.”