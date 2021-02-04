Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson says the Reds have slipped out of the title race after suffering a damaging 1-0 home defeat to Brighton on Wednesday night.

The champions were shocked by Burnley in their previous home game. But they appeared to have bounced back to form after 3-1 wins at both Spurs and West Ham.

However, they again couldn’t find any sort of spark against Brighton. The Seagulls scored a second-half winner and Liverpool again looked flat.

The defeat leaves them in fourth place and seven points behind in-form Manchester City.

Robertson struggled to make his usual rampaging runs down the left flank. And the Scot admitted later that Brighton deserved their win.

He told BBC Sport: “Brighton were the better team. We were hugely disappointing all over the park.

“You have to give the team credit for playing well. They created chances, pressed us – did everything we wanted to do.

“We didn’t really do anything of note. With a long record of going unbeaten, we’ve lost two. When you don’t show up, you don’t get results.

“We prepare for every game different. It’s just not clicking. We need to find a way to get results, especially at home. You can do everything in training.

Man City game is must-win for Liverpool

The gap between Manchester City and Liverpool is growing. But at least the Reds can cut it to four with victory over Pep Guardiola’s men this weekend.

City also have a game in hand so Robertson has a realistic take on where Liverpool stand.

Looking ahead to the game, he said: “Any game against Man City is a big one. As this moment stands we’re not in the title race.

“We are seven points behind them and they have a game in hand. I’m sure they’d say the same if they were potentially 10 points behind.

“We need to get back to the Liverpool everyone knows. We’re still a good team. We don’t turn into a bad team overnight.”