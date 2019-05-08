Robertson mocks Luis Suarez as he provides update on his injury

Andy Robertson could not resist a sly dig at former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan’s sly kick saw his night ended early on a miraculous night at Anfield.

Divock Origi put Liverpool ahead after just seven minutes and the hosts kicked on in the second half as Anfield witnessed a night that will live long in the memory.

Georginio Wijnaldum came off the bench to score a quickfire brace, before Origi turned home Trent Alexander-Arnold’s smart corner to seal a 4-0 win and progress 4-3 on aggregate.

Wijnaldum’s introduction was something of a spark for Liverpool, with his introduction for the injured Robertson not a change manager Jurgen Klopp would have been likely to make.

When asked about his clash with Suarez after the game, Robertson told BT Sport: “Who’s going to the final? We’re going to the final so that’s all that matters.

“Honestly, I don’t care just now. Fingers crossed I’ll be okay.

“This team is incredible, seriously. I’ve said it so many times this season, but my god, what a team.

“We believe. People wrote us off. But we believed if we got off to a good start we could do it.

“Alisson has pulled off some unbelievable saves. Fingers crossed. We go to Sunday [against Wolves] full of energy. It’s out of our hands but we’ve seen stranger things happen. Especially tonight.”

There were entirely different emotions for Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde, who struggled to accept his side’s Anfield capitulation.

READ MORE

Emotional Klopp loses the plot after historic night

Wijnaldum: I took my anger our on Barcelona after Klopp snub

Liverpool player ratings: Origi an Anfield legend for life; Wijnaldum the spark

Has Luis Suárez kicked out at Andy Robertson here? The Scot goes down after a coming together with the Barcelona striker. pic.twitter.com/0TbHfRmZ1i — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 7, 2019

Robertson confirmed he will undergo a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his Achilles injury.

He told the club’s official website: “It doesn’t feel the best at the minute but I’ll get a scan tomorrow.

“They’re confident that it’s just a nerve or whatever and it can be maybe a couple of days, but we’ll wait and see. We can’t really comment.”

Get the latest personalised Reds products on our new TEAMtalk Liverpool shop!