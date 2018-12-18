Andy Robertson believes Liverpool will send Manchester City the clearest title message yet if Jurgen Klopp’s side can go to Wolves on Friday night and claim another three points.

Liverpool returned to the top of the table with their 3-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday and now lead City by a point again with the title battle increasingly looking like a two-horse race.

Third-placed Tottenham are already six points off the pace with Chelsea eight adrift and it seems Liverpool and City are going to be the ones exchanging blows at the top.

Robertson is confident they can hold off the challenge of Pep Guardiola’s side, and they could extend their lead to four points with a win at Wolves on Friday.

“We are in December, we know how tough this period is but we are top of the league. We have just got to keep this period going,” he said.

“We know how good Man City are – we have a bit of a gap that has opened up now (to third) – and the two of us are close to each other but we believe we can stay top.

“There is a long way to go and we still have to play big games, starting on Friday night and we hopefully move on from there.”

Robertson’s energy against United drew this admiring observation from Jose Mourinho on Sunday, but the Reds defender insists all that matters for the Reds are the games to come – not what has happened already.

“It has been a huge few weeks,” he added. “People maybe looked at the fixtures and thought ‘Everton, it’s a derby, always tough, Bournemouth, always tough, Napoli was a must-win and Man Utd speaks for itself’.

“We have come out unscathed but we need to move on from that. We can’t just say ‘four games we have played well’ and take our eye off the ball.

“We need to stay focused 100 per cent and look forward to the challenge at Wolves who have done well this season.”

