Robertson reflects on massive week for trophy chasing Liverpool

Andy Robertson feels Liverpool head into the international break on the back of “a massive week” as they remain in the hunt for a Champions League and Premier League double.

Facing relegation-threatened sides Fulham and Burnley over the past two weekends, Liverpool could easily have fallen behind in the title race.

Instead, Jurgen Klopp’s side hold a two-point lead over Manchester City – who have a game in hand – following a 2-1 win over the Cottagers on Sunday and a 4-2 victory at home to the Clarets a week earlier.

Sandwiched in between was a stunning 3-1 last-16 second-leg victory at Bayern Munich in the Champions League that has set up a quarter-final clash with Porto.

“It gets to this point in the season where people are fighting for their lives from relegation, and that’s so tough,” Robertson told the club’s official website.

“People are fighting for European spots and positions and trying to get in the top 10 and stuff.

“It’s very rare that teams aren’t playing for anything at this time of the season so people start fighting and giving it their all. Luckily, we had enough in the tank.

“(It was) a massive week for us. Obviously beating Burnley at home was difficult, as they are in a similar position to Fulham, and we fell behind there.

“Bayern speaks for itself, and then it was all about trying to get our legs ready and go again and go flying into the international break top of the league, and luckily enough we have done that.”