Andy Robertson reveals timescale for injury after Liverpool scan results

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his injury is “nothing too major” but ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the Premier League opener at Norwich next week.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday’s friendly with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement next weekend.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”

His injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his maiden campaign for the Reds last season, will make his first league start at Carrow Road.

Liverpool duo closing in on exit

Meanwhile, rumours that Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Phillips are close to leaving Liverpool have increased after Jurgen Klopp left the pair out of his squad to face Osasuna on Monday.

The Reds play Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday in their Premier League opener. And the boss will hope that they are ready for action after a series of pre-season friendlies. It is always a good way to get some miles into players’ legs after the summer break.

Although it is always nice to win, the matches are far more important as a way of integrating players. And, with multiple substitutions allowed, most squad players will get a run out at some stage of the contest.

But Shaqiri and Phillips were absent from the team sheet on Monday evening, per This is Anfield. Switzerland international Shaqiri has been at Anfield for three seasons.

But he has generally been on the peripheries and is a rare starter for the Merseysiders. The Liverpool board have reportedly accepted the 29-year-old’s request for a ‘new challenge’.

And the former Stoke City midfielder has hinted that he would love to return to Italy, with Lazio his preferred destination.

Phillips wanted by Newcastle

Phillips, 24, had made only one appearance for the north-west giants before last season. The central defender was loaned to Stuttgart for the 2019-2020 campaign.

He made 22 appearances in all competitions and was even recalled to Liverpool for one match before returning to Germany. But last season, the Bolton-born stopper proved invaluable as he stepped in to help the club’s injury crisis.

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip were both long-term absentees and Phillips made 17 top-flight appearances. He performed admirably as Klopp’s side rallied to finish in the top four.

But his game time might be limited once again with the big boys now back in action. It was reported at the weekend that Newcastle United had ‘made contact’ with the defender over a possible move.

