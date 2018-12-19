Robertson reveals what Liverpool stars told Alisson after blooper

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists the players have no complaints with goalkeeper Alisson Becker despite his howler against Manchester United.

The Brazil international fumbled Romelu Lukaku’s cross into the path of Jesse Lingard for the equaliser at Anfield, and it could have proved costly had Xherdan Shaqiri not scored twice in final 20 minutes to secure a 3-1 victory.

It is the second time Alisson has made an error which has led to a goal after his Cruyff turn against Leicester allowed Rachid Ghezzal to score but neither, thankfully for the Reds, has ended up affecting the overall result.

Alisson has kept 10 clean sheets in 17 Premier League matches, conceding just seven times, and his added-time stop against Napoli last week kept his side in the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp even admitted after the game he’d have paid £134m – double Liverpool’s investment – for the former Roma man.

And Alisson’s form is certainly something the squad are fully appreciative of and the Scot insisted Liverpool’s stars had nothing but words of encouragement for Brazilian.

“He has been unbelievable this season and we all make mistakes,” said Robertson.

“If Mo Salah or (Roberto) Firmino make a mistake it maybe doesn’t get punished because it is up the other end but that is unfortunately what a keeper has to put up with, if they make a mistake it usually turns into a goal.

“Of course, he will be disappointed with it but he bounced back and we can’t moan about it, he has dug us out Tuesday night and we are still in the Champions League because of him.

“We have not dug him out of a hole but we have put in a performance and his error hasn’t been highlighted because we have won the game and that is what a good squad does.”

Robertson, meanwhile, has fired a title message to Manchester City ahead of Friday night’s match against Wolves.

