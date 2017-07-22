Robertson: There’s fewer more special clubs than Liverpool

Andrew Robertson admits he is delighted to be a Liverpool player – but admits the move to Anfield all feels a “little bit surreal right now”.

Robertson, who will wear the number 26 at Anfield, has won 15 caps for Scotland and scored his only international goal in a 3-1 friendly defeat by Roy Hodgson’s England in 2014.

The player has signed a long-term deal at Anfield and although the fee has been described as undisclosed, it is widely believed the Reds have paid an initial £8million for the left-back.

Speaking about his move, Robertson said: “It feels a wee bit surreal just now. Obviously I’m delighted. There’s been a lot of speculation over the last couple of weeks but I’m glad that the deal’s finally been done and I’m a Liverpool player.

“My family are proud of what I’ve achieved so far and they’re all over the moon with the move, as well as me of course. We’re all just looking forward to being part of the Liverpool family now.

“There’s not many, if any, more special clubs than Liverpool. When you grow up as a kid you dream of playing with big clubs such as Liverpool and to make that a reality is a dream come true for me.

“I just want to prove to people that I can do it at this level, and hopefully I manage to do that this season and go on to do good things for this club.”

Klopp on Robertson

Robertson, 23, has gone from a supermarket job and part-time football with Queen’s Park to a Champions League side in the space of four years and Jurgen Klopp said of the player:

“For Andrew this is another big step on what has been a quite incredible personal journey in a very short space of time,” he told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I love his story; where he has come from professionally to reach this point. When you speak to him it is clear why he makes his progress. He has a burning love for playing football – he really loves the game.

“His attitude is outstanding – absolutely outstanding. His talent and skills – also very, very good.

“He has experience of this competition, the Premier League, and he has the mentality and quality to get even better. I know our environment will benefit him and help him push himself even more than he has already. This is a player who does not limit his ambition, I think.”