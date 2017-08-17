Robertson’s absence explained by Liverpool boss Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has explained why new boy Andrew Robertson has been overlooked by Liverpool for their first two matches of the season.

The £10million signing from Hull is yet to make his competitive debut for the Reds with Alberto Moreno starting against Watford and Hoffenheim, with James Milner on the bench.

Klopp believes Robertson – signed on July 21 – arrived too late to be involved early in the season.

“He’s in a good moment, developing well. Everything fine from my side. He came in late and has to adapt to our style,” said Klopp.

“We came back yesterday had a little session. It was an intense game in Hoffenheim. Things will change during the season. I have told them. As a player it’s not easy.

“The rule is if you train really well, work hard, everything will be perfect.”