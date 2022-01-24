Newcastle are reportedly pressing ahead in their pursuit of Robin Gosens despite having an initial bid rejected by Atalanta.

Gosens is a Germany international who can operate as a full-back, wing-back or wide midfielder on the left flank. He was in impressive form during 2020-21, scoring 11 goals and registering six assists in 32 Serie A matches.

Gosens featured in Atalanta’s first six games of the current campaign and opened his account with a goal in September’s 2-1 win over Sassuolo.

He has been out with a hamstring injury since October, although a move to the Premier League could still take place.

Manchester City are potential suitors, but it is Eddie Howe’s Newcastle who are pushing to land him.

According to Goal, who cite Sky Italia, the Magpies have an agreement in place with Gosens over personal terms.

They now need to finalise a deal with Atalanta. Sport Witness, citing Italian source Corriere dello Sport, claim Newcastle have made an attempt to do just that.

Robin Gosens offer ‘returned to sender’

They put €30m (£25m) on the table but had it ‘returned to sender’ by the Bergamo club.

Despite this, Newcastle remain hopeful of landing 27-year-old Gosens and are preparing a second offer. The report doesn’t reveal how much this will be worth, but it is likely to be over the €35m (£29.3m) mark.

Sport Witness add to the transfer debacle by questioning whether Gosens would move to St James’ Park. He is currently at a team which regularly features in the Champions League, even though they rarely spend big.

Linking up with Newcastle would see the wide man involve himself in a relegation scrap. Newcastle have won just twice in 21 league matches and sit in 18th place, making the prospect of Championship football a real possibility.

Nevertheless, Newcastle are making moves to take Gosens to Tyneside and could obtain his services before January 31.

Eddie Howe hints at more signings

Meanwhile, Howe has suggested Newcastle could add a few more players to their squad over the next week.

“I’ve always said from day one I back the players we have, regardless of who we recruit,” he said.

“But I think today you saw the power of recruitment. Looking at Chris Wood and Kieran Trippier, I thought they were magnificent for the team.

“They made huge contributions to the match and that’s the power. If you can get it right I think you can elevate the team and help the team to greater heights.

“We’re still looking to do that, but I do back the players that we have here already.”

The Magpies have spent £37m so far, with Trippier arriving for £12m and Wood joining from Burnley for £25m.

