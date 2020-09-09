Robin Koch reveals Bielsa tactic that lured him to Leeds amid rival bid

Robin Koch has admitted he had no hesitation accepting a move to Leeds, despite revealing he was also approached by Hertha Berlin.

Victor Orta has been busy adding to Leeds’ newly-promoted squad with the arrivals of centre-back Koch and striker Rodrigo Moreno.

The signing of Koch was of particular importance to Leeds given their failure to land Ben White. Despite multiple bids, Brighton resisted their appraoches and pinned the defender down to a new deal.

Whether Koch starts in the heart of the defence for Saturday’s Premier League opener at Liverpool remains to be seen.

However, the Germany international has shed some light on his move to Leeds and explained how Marcelo Bielsa lured him from the Bundesliga.

“How Bielsa wants to play suits me perfectly,” he told SportBild, via Sport Witness. “I got videos from Leeds, various game scenes – and then cut my own scenes into them: I realised very quickly that it worked extremely well.”

Pressed further on why the Premier League new boys were the right move, Koch added: “Leeds were looking for a strong defender who can open the game, who dares to play bravely from the back. The club really dealt with me extremely. I received a lot of words, a lot of files, a lot of presentations. I was surprised at how precisely I was analysed. Here, too, you could see Bielsa’s meticulousness.”

Koch has revealed he received a message of congratulations from Germany coach Joachim Low upon sealing the move to Leeds.

It has now also emerged he had the chance to stay in the Bundesliga with Hertha Berlin.

Admitted the transfer talks, Koch explained: “There was an intensive exchange. I also met Bruno Labbadia (Hertha manager) once. There were basically options to stay in the Bundesliga.

“I’ve dealt with a few other clubs over the past few months. Ultimately, however, I made my decision very consciously and with full conviction.”

Leeds increase Gvardiol bid

Leeds soon hope to have another new defender in their ranks in the form of Dinamo Zagreb defender Josko Gvardiol.

Rated as one of Croatian football’s brightest prospects, Gvardiol will be seen as another exciting addition for Leeds.

Gvardiol is not short of admirers either. Manchester City, Lille, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig have all been keeping tabs on his development.

However, reports at the weekend claimed Leeds were close to his signing.

Leeds though have not been able to tie up a deal just yet – and now it has emerged they face serious competition for the player.

That’s after Bundesliga side Leipzig also submitted an offer of their own.

In turn, that has forced Leeds to raise the stakes for Gvardiol with Bielsa said to be extremely keen on the teenager.

