Van Persie urges Man Utd to fix three Pogba worries in clear-the-air talks

Robin van Persie has urged Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sit down with midfielder Paul Pogba in a bid to banish the speculation surrounding the Frenchman’s Old Trafford future.

Pogba, who moved back to United from Juventus in 2016, has become a divisive figure among the club’s faithful having been largely unable to replicate the talent he displayed in Italy.

The 26-year-old’s poor form has been coupled with various injury problems and he has been worst-hit this term, playing only eight games so far.

As such, speculation that Pogba could move to Real Madrid or back to Juventus this summer has not gone away, instead lingering with his agent, Mino Raiola, making continued claims about his client.

Speaking to Stats Perform (via Goal) about Pogba’s situation, former United striker Van Persie offered Solskjaer advice on how to finally bring the best out of the midfielder.

“I have the feeling people judge him a bit unfairly. They expect 20 goals, they expect 20 assists, they expect Pogba to make Manchester United champions. But, is he a six? If he’s a six, then you cannot expect 20 goals,” Van Persie said.

“If he’s a 10, maybe 12 to 15 goals. So, it’s not really fair on him because it’s not really clear.

“Then, you have the second subject: is he happy there? There’s constantly rumours, you have the agent constantly giving interviews, you have the coach answering questions almost every day, every week.

“There’s a lot going on besides the main event, and the most important thing is football. I know how it works, especially if you’re injured. People can’t judge you on your game, so they start to talk about other things.

“I think for Pogba, and Manchester, it would be best to… I don’t know, do an interview together or something, together with the coach, and just say, ‘Listen: this is what I want, this is where I would like to play – judge me on that. I’m happy, or I’m not happy, or whatever’.

“Now, it’s a lot of questions going around.”

Pogba’s last game for United came on Boxing Day against Newcastle, with a foot injury keeping the Frenchman sidelined since then.

The Red Devils return to Europa League action on Thursday when they face Club Brugge in the second leg of their last 32 tie, having drawn 1-1 with the Belgian side last week.

