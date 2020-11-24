Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinbson believes that Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira has issued a “come and get me plea” to Jose Mourinho.

Robinson, who was speaking exclusively to Football Insider, stated that it was “huge” to see his old club linked with a player of Khedira’s quality.

The 33-year-old will be out of contract next summer and can sign a pre-contract with a European rival in January. Khedira has also recently been linked with West Ham.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Khedira admitted that he dreams of playing in the Premier League. He also stated he would be keen on reuniting with Mourinho, having worked with the Portuguese at Real Madrid.

Robinson said the defensive midfielder’s comments demonstrated the pulling power that Mourinho has.

“It sounds like a come and get me plea to Spurs,” he told Football Insider.

“It shows you the credibility and draw that Jose Mourinho has got.

“Carlo Ancelotti has shown his pull at Everton and Jose Mourinho has the same effect on Spurs. He has a certain relationship with players he previously managed and players will want to come to the club because of it.

“It is a huge coup for Spurs to have a manager with a reputation like his in the game.

“It is huge to see the club linked with players like that. I would love to see him in the Premier League – the best league in the world.”

Winks exit may open Khedira door

Holding midfielder is not exactly a position of need for Spurs, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg already proving a big hit.

Moussa Sissoko has also shone this season, although Harry Winks may be looking to move on in January.

The England star has struggled to break up the Hojbjerg-Sissoko partnership and needs game time before next summer’s Euros.

Newcastle have been mentioned as a potential destination and Winks’ exit could create an opening in Mourinho’s squad.

