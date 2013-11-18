Robinson loving life at Villa Park

Superstitions are a strange thing. Picking the correct turnstile was always crucial in my own match-day rituals as a fan at Villa Park although, despite my best intentions, it had little effect on the on-field performances of the team that day.

But whereas mine failed, one of the club’s most promising young academy starlets, Callum Robinson, has found a formula that appears to be working a treat during an eight-month period since the turn of the year. The secret? His trainers.

“If I wear a pair of trainers to a game and I score, I will keep wearing them until

I don’t score and then I have to change them again,” he admitted to me.

It’s a ritual he adheres to but in truth it’s not something you can put down to his success this year. He’s achieved that himself. He has done it, with great style, since grasping his chance in the NextGen Series earlier this April. His performances were instrumental as Aston Villa clinched the title in the youth equivalent of the Champions League.

“NextGen was so good and helped me to develop as a player but to win the tournament was just one of the best feelings ever. Every one of my team mates was amazing and we all deserved the trophy.”

It’s cancellation due to a lack of sponsor meant he was not able to defend his crown and that was disappointing for him. “I would have loved it to carry on because it helps you as a young player to be playing in tournaments like that; playing against the best players and clubs around the world.”

It was a win that would kick-start a terrific year so far where family and the support from parents have frequently been noted as key to his progression. But, as any young player knows, it’s also important to have a role model on the pitch. Robinson’s is Fernando Torres. “I always watch clips of Fernando Torres, especially when he was at Liverpool and he was unstoppable,” he said. “I like to watch his movement and how he leaves defenders and when he thinks it’s time to shoot and not.”

But while Torres – once the subject of a British transfer fee record – is approaching the twilight of his career, 18-year-old Robinson is just getting started. So, amid a summer clear-out at the club from manager Paul Lambert, it was fitting that he was one of a number of NextGen winners to receive their first professional contracts at the club in July. It was a contract he had been waiting for, for the best part of ten years, since joining what he labelled was “a massive club” aged just eight-years-old.

“I have been at the club since I was eight so it meant a lot to me and my family. My parents have done an awful lot through the years to get me to Villa and back so to actually sign a professional deal was a big thing for me. Aston Villa is a massive club as anyone who knows about football will know. It’s always great to play at a ground like Villa Park. They have a huge fan base and everyone around the club, like the staff and my team-mates, are amazing.”

Shortly after signing he made his debut in pre-season away to Luton Town, with, of course, his family supporting in the stands. Fast forward two months and he was making his professional bow in the League Cup against Tottenham Hotspur. It was a 4-0 defeat but didn’t take away from an occasion he described as the “best feeling in my football career” – which he was thankful for. “I have to thank the gaffer for actually putting me on, so when he gave me that opportunity it meant everything to me.”

November has been a month of further milestones for Robinson. He hit a hat-trick against Newcastle for the club’s Under-21s, earned a place on the bench for the first-team against Cardiff and then scored on his England U19 debut against Hungary – all in the space of just ten days. But he still has targets in mind. “I would love to be involved again,” he said, when asked about the first team at club level. “I’ll just have to keep working hard and grafting and hopefully I will get another chance.”

It’s not been the average year for him so far, but then again, it’s not the average year for most teenagers from his hometown of Northampton either. But he remains grounded; his off-field life as normal as anybody else’s. “I like to just socialise with my friends a lot and have a laugh. I like to play FIFA, watch any football that is on and watch films as well.”

It’s been the perfect year for Robinson but it’s still not over. He just needs to keep working hard – and, of course, wearing the same trainers.

